ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

To start with, the Trumpian attacks on Sullivan are themselves entirely baseless. Sullivan's appointment of retired U.S. District Court Judge John Gleeson, a widely respected former federal prosecutor, as well as a distinguished former federal trial judge, was well within his Article III powers. Courts routinely appoint "friends of the court," designated amici curiae, to brief and argue positions otherwise unrepresented in the proceedings but intrinsic to their proper resolution.





The amicus has become a "standard feature of litigation." Around once per term, the Supreme Court invites an amicus to argue a position that one party (typically the government) has conceded on appeal. The court does so, in its own words, "to decide the case satisfied that the relevant issues have been fully aired." Attorney Bill Coleman, to give but one important example, was appointed to defend the IRS's policy of not giving tax exemptions to racially discriminatory organizations when the Nixon administration refused to defend that policy. Importantly, this practice supplements but doesn't substitute for the equally standard practice of courts considering the arguments made in amicus briefs filed both on behalf of interested individuals and organizations (over 100 were filed in Obergefell) or on behalf of experts with relevant perspectives to present.





That is exactly what has happened here. When the Department of Justice made the "virtually unheard-of" decision to dismiss two already vetted and accepted guilty pleas on the eve of sentencing, Sullivan rightly suspected that the relevant issues would not be fully aired without the arguments of an amicus. Moreover, Flynn has now arguably told the court things inconsistent with what he had said under oath when pleading guilty, opening himself up to perjury charges--an argument that neither Flynn nor Barr could be expected to make. Nothing about that move ought to be controversial. As Professor Randall D. Eliason notes, once a judge has accepted a guilty plea from a defendant, the ball is squarely in the judge's court to determine sentencing. And at the very least, it is reasonable for Sullivan to seek outside counsel on how to understand such a peculiar move from Barr.



