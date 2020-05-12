ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





Soros told the Independent he has rooted for Trump's downfall, and the president is succeeding in granting him his wish.





"I have put my faith in Trump to destroy himself, and he has exceeded my wildest expectations," Soros said in the interview published Monday.





In response to the interviewer's remark about Trump not representing the "values of an open and free society," Soros said it's a "weakness that I hope will not last very long."





"Donald Trump would like to be a dictator. But he cannot be one because there is a constitution in the United States that people still respect. And it will prevent him from doing certain things. That does not mean that he will not try, because he is literally fighting for his life," he said.