May 8, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
It Only Took 36 Hours Before State Investigators Knew They Had to Arrest Ahmaud Arbery's Killers (Trone Dowd, May 8 2020, Vice)
"I can't answer what another agency did or didn't see," Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said during a press conference Friday morning. "Considering the fact that we hit the ground running Wednesday morning, and within 36 hours we had secured warrants for two individuals for felony murder, I think that speaks volumes for itself and that the probable cause was clear to our agents pretty quickly."
