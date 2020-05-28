May 28, 2020
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
Poll: Donald Trump leads Biden by just 3 points in Utah (Bryan Schott, 26 May 2020, Utah Policy)
The last time Utah voted for a Democrat for president was Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1964. The Beehive State's 56-year streak of voting for Republicans for president may be in real danger according to a new poll.The UtahPolicy.com/KUTV 2 News survey conducted by Y2 Analytics finds Republican Donald Trump leading presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by just 3 points, 44-41 percent.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 28, 2020 12:00 AM