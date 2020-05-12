ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

Amy McGrath is hedging her entire campaign against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on lightning striking twice in Kentucky--that is, a Democrat going up against a deeply unpopular Republican incumbent and winning.





The 44-year-old former Marine is counting on McConnell's unpopularity--polls show he's one of the single least-liked lawmakers in the country--to turn his seat blue this November. After all, deep dissatisfaction with Republican Governor Matt Bevin was enough to get him ousted from office in 2019.





"People in Kentucky know that he doesn't care about them and they want him gone. They're tired of him," McGrath said about McConnell during an interview with Newsweek.





"I think against an unpopular incumbent, a Democrat can win here. That's what the governor's race showed. And Mitch McConnell is not well-liked here."