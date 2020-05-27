ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

One slide offered the withering perspective that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are not even an asset class in the first place, and that they offer neither cash flow nor a hedge against inflation.





"We believe that a security whose appreciation is primarily dependent on whether someone else is willing to pay a higher price for it is not a suitable investment for our clients," the slide concluded.





That wasn't the worst of it. A follow-up slide suggested the other most notable feature of cryptocurrency is as a "conduit for illegal activity," including Ponzi schemes and ransomware, while another invoked the Dutch tulip mania. Ouch.