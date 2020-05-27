May 27, 2020
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Leaked documents show what Goldman Sachs really thinks of Bitcoin (JEFF JOHN ROBERTS, May 27, 2020, Fortune)
One slide offered the withering perspective that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are not even an asset class in the first place, and that they offer neither cash flow nor a hedge against inflation."We believe that a security whose appreciation is primarily dependent on whether someone else is willing to pay a higher price for it is not a suitable investment for our clients," the slide concluded.That wasn't the worst of it. A follow-up slide suggested the other most notable feature of cryptocurrency is as a "conduit for illegal activity," including Ponzi schemes and ransomware, while another invoked the Dutch tulip mania. Ouch.
