May 13, 2020
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Federal judge mulls contempt charge against Michael Flynn (JOSH GERSTEIN and KYLE CHENEY, 05/13/2020, Politico)
MORE:Sullivan said he's also asking the retired judge, John Gleeson, to recommend whether Flynn should face a criminal contempt charge for perjury--apparently for declaring under oath at two different court proceedings that he was guilty of lying to the FBI, before he reversed course an January and claimed he had never lied.
OF OVER 40 POTENTIAL UNMASKINGS OF MIKE FLYNN DURING THE TRANSITION, JUST ONE LED TO CRIMINAL CHARGES (emptywheel, May 13, 2020/14)
There's probably a very good reason why the original unmasking doesn't show up on this list, which reflects only NSA products and only finished intelligence reports. According to Jim Comey's testimony, the FBI found the Kislyak-Flynn calls, not the NSA.And so the last couple days of December and the first couple days of January, all the Intelligence Community was trying to figure out, so what is going on here? Why is this -- why have the Russians reacted the way they did, which confused us? And so we were all tasked to find out, do you have anything [redacted] that might reflect on this? That turned up these calls at the end of December, beginning of January. And then I briefed it to the Director of National Intelligence, and Director Clapper asked me for copies [redacted], which I shared with him.That's consistent with Mary McCord's testimony, which made it clear no one had to refer this transcript to the FBI, because it was the FBI's.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 13, 2020 7:42 PM