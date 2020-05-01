ACCELERATED FUTURE:

Industrial facilities and commercial buildings are in different stages of emerging from shutdown around the world. This is inevitable. But is it inevitable that we all, one day, return to our offices?





In 2018, a team including Kimberly Nicholas, a sustainability scientist at the University of Lund, surveyed studies of behaviors where emissions reductions could be measured -- such as meat consumption and household energy use -- and found that working from home reduced the most emissions of all interventions studied.





"Working from home as opposed to driving into work substantially reduces pollution. And that's both climate pollution -- greenhouse gases, and particle pollution," she told DW. "Greenhouse gases last thousands of years, essentially forever, in our atmosphere. In contrast, the particle pollution that affects our health most immediately and directly is shorter acting. We do see an immediate effect from less driving and less burning of less gasoline on air quality."





In other words: Any driving you eliminate adds up to a big difference.