May 13, 2020
ABSENT THE HILLARY FLUKE:
Trump is getting trounced among a crucial constituency: The haters (DAVID SIDERS, 05/12/2020, Politico)
Of the nearly 20 percent of voters who disliked both Clinton and Trump in 2016, Trump outperformed Clinton by about 17 percentage points, according to exit polls.Four years later, that same group -- including a mix of Bernie Sanders supporters, other Democrats, disaffected Republicans and independents -- strongly prefers Biden, the polling shows. The former vice president leads Trump by more than 40 percentage points among that group, which accounts for nearly a quarter of registered voters, according to a Monmouth University poll last week.
