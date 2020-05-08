May 8, 2020
A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:
Poll: Majority of Israelis oppose West Bank, Jordan Valley annexation plans (Middle East Monitor, May 8, 2020)
According to the poll results, more than 40 per cent of the respondents opposed the annexation plan and preferred a permanent two-state solution with the Palestinians, while only 26 per cent supported it.The poll results showed that 22 per cent favour unilateral disengagement from the Palestinians, while only 36 per cent of the Likud Party supporters supported the annexation plan.
