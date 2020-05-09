May 9, 2020
4 DAYS IN AUGUST:
Court Records: Biden Accuser Tara Reade was Charged with Check Fraud Days Before Leaving His Senate Office (Guy Benson, May 09, 2020, Townhall)
According to California court records, Tara Reade -- the woman who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her 27 years ago -- was charged with misdemeanor check fraud just days before she left the then-Senator's office in the summer of 1993. The charge in question was filed on August 2, 1993, according to emails from an official working at the San Louis Obispo County court, obtained by Townhall (see updates). A document posted publicly by Ms. Reade indicates that she departed Biden's office four days later. [...]As a Kavanaugh defender, I shared information about the sordid legal history of Julie Swetnick, who falsely accused Kavanaugh of participating in a gang rape ring, prompting Senate Democrats to demand his withdrawal.If Swetnick's record was relevant to her credibility in my mind under those circumstances, fairness requires me to weigh Reade's apparent legal record under the present circumstances.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 9, 2020 4:39 PM