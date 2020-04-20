YOU MEAN THOSE GUN GOOBERS AREN'T THE MAJORITY?:

A survey of 600 Michiganians found 57% approved of the Democratic governor's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic compared with 37% of respondents who disapproved. The finding came after more than 4,000 protesters descended on Lansing and the Capitol to protect Whitmer's tightened stay-home order that was extended through April 30.





By contrast, 44% of those polled approved of Trump's handling of the COVID-19 crisis while 50% disapproved.