April 20, 2020
YOU MEAN LIFTING TARIFFS IS GOOD ECONOMICS?:
U.S. will let hard-hit firms delay paying import tariffs--but not Trump's taxes on Chinese goods (JENNY LEONARD & DEREK WALLBANK, 4/20/20, BLOOMBERG)
The U.S. will allow companies to defer paying tariffs on many imported goods for 90 days, a move aimed at freeing up cash for pandemic-hit employers while leaving punitive measures against China and other nations intact."This will protect American jobs and help these businesses get through this time," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 20, 2020 12:00 AM