April 20, 2020

YOU MEAN LIFTING TARIFFS IS GOOD ECONOMICS?:

U.S. will let hard-hit firms delay paying import tariffs--but not Trump's taxes on Chinese goods (JENNY LEONARD & DEREK WALLBANK, 4/20/20, BLOOMBERG)

The U.S. will allow companies to defer paying tariffs on many imported goods for 90 days, a move aimed at freeing up cash for pandemic-hit employers while leaving punitive measures against China and other nations intact.

"This will protect American jobs and help these businesses get through this time," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

