April 1, 2020
YOU CAN'T TRUST ANYTHING THE PRIVATE SECTOR SAYS...:
A private survey shows China's manufacturing activity expanded slightly in March (Huileng Tan, 3/31/20, CNBC)
Results of a private survey released on Wednesday showed China's manufacturing activity expanded slightly in March as factories began to come online amid a coronavirus outbreak.The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index for March was 50.1.Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Caixin/Markit PMI to come in at 45.5, compared with February's sharpest contraction on record at 40.3.PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that level signal contraction.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 1, 2020 12:00 AM