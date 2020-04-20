YOU ALWAYS BOIL DOWN TO THAT 15%...:

Of the 1,000 people surveyed over that three-day period, just 10 percent said they favored an end to social distancing. The vast majority of respondents--86 percent--said the measures in place should remain that way or should be strengthened.





The survey also found that those who are protesting social distancing and stay-at-home orders do not represent the majority of President Trump's supporters, either. Of the respondents who voted for the president in 2016, only 17 percent said the measures should be rolled back.