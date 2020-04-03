YET THE SUN STILL SHINES AND THE WIND STILL BLOWS:

[C]oronavirus and all the associated travel restrictions and social distancing will cause demand for oil to plummet by at least 20 percent this year, according to the International Energy Agency. Yet global producers, particularly Saudi-led OPEC and Russia, still haven't been able to agree on a plan to slow production.





That's a big problem for fracking companies, almost all of whom require oil prices of at least $30, if not much higher, to turn a profit. Many are also under a lot of debt: The industry as a whole will see $133 billion in debt come due between now and 2026, according to analytics firm Rystad Energy. Meanwhile, the glut in production has been so extreme that the world is quickly running out of places to keep it all, which could drive prices down even further.





At current prices, not one of the 100 largest fracking operations in the country can turn a profit.