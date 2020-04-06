WT...? IS RIGHT:

"If [Crozier] didn't think that this information wasn't going to get out to the public, in this day and information age that we live in then he was either A, too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this," Modly told the thousands of sailors still on board the COVID-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, according to audio first obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle and an unofficial partial transcript of the speech first obtained by CNN.





"The alternative is that he did this on purpose," said Modly, who spoke Monday over the ship's 1MC, or public-address system.





Crozier was relieved of duty on Thursday after sending a March 30 letter to dozens of Pentagon leaders asking for urgent help in finding accommodations on Guam for his crew. The letter was leaked by an anonymous source to the San Francisco Chronicle. Modly said on Thursday that when Crozier sent the letter, the Navy was already helping to evacuate the carrier and that his chief of staff had personally been talking with the captain about what to do next.





Throughout the recording, sailors can be heard in the background pushing back on Modly's remarks defending his decision to dismiss their former CO. A sailor can be heard hollering "What the [****]?" after Modly accused Crozier of being "stupid." When Modly asserted that Crozier's letter was demoralizing to some sailors, someone shouts: "No, we weren't!" At another moment, a sailor can be heard yelling, "He was trying to help us!"





In 15 minutes of remarks over the ship's PA system, Modly berated Crozier for "a betrayal of trust," defended himself against criticism from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, attacked the media as "having an agenda," and complained about the "hate and pure evil" he has faced since firing Crozier. "There was very little upside in this decision for me," he said.





Modly, a political appointee who has served in an acting capacity since the dismissal of former Secretary Richard Spencer, also echoed a falsehood pushed recently by President Trump. "No one expected this pandemic," he said, despite years of warnings from the U.S. intelligence community, various administration officials, and public-health leaders.