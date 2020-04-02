April 2, 2020
WHY THEY CALL IT THE CHINESE VIRUS:
Carlson: Chinese students studying in US are "children of the people who are trying to displace us" (MATTHEW CHAPMAN, APRIL 2, 2020, Raw Story)
On Fox News Wednesday, Tucker Carlson went well beyond racial dog whistles when he questioned whether we should be allowing Chinese students in U.S. universities -- and warned that the government of China is trying to "displace us.""We can start by ceasing the subsidizing the education of the children of Chinese elites," said Carlson. "I know this is off-topic but I can't resist. Our colleges and universities -- almost every one of which is supported by taxpayers in the end -- educate, at a net loss, the children of the people who are trying to displace us.
You'd think FOX's wardrobe department could tie the hood tighter so it doesn't slip so often.
