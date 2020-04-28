WHY DONALD CAN NEVER WIN:





While sheltering in our homes, praying for our loved ones and mourning those we've lost, America has embarked upon one of the largest crowdfunding campaigns in online history. Together, while isolated, thousands of citizens have raised approximately $47 million to date for the CDC Foundation's All of Us campaign (www.give4cdcf.org).





The funds are being used to help health care workers on the front lines, serve vulnerable communities and expedite research, as well as meeting many other urgent needs. This is one of the remarkable things about our great nation. In extreme scarcity, Americans have chosen extreme generosity.





While the buoyancy of the campaign has been assisted by some large gifts, the small (yet huge) donors have propelled it. These are the thousands of everyday Americans who couldn't afford to give $10 but gave $1, or who couldn't afford to give $100 but gave $10.