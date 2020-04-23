WHERE'S GENERAL RENO WHEN WE NEED HER:

A rally Monday in Augusta, the state capital of Maine, was organized in part by Larry Lockman, a white nationalist former state lawmaker who in 2017 warned that proposed immigrant welcome centers were tantamount to a "war on whites."





According to Maine-based journalist Nathan Bernard, Lockman helped coordinate Monday's anti-shutdown event on the "Mainers Against Excessive Quarantine" Facebook page, where he encouraged attendees to show up to the rally wearing MAGA gear. "This is about the loss of our civil rights and its impact on our businesses and religion," he wrote in one post.





Bernard reported seeing Lockman coordinating a group of unmasked protesters at the rally Monday.





In Columbus, Ohio, two men were photographed at an anti-shutdown protest holding up an anti-Semitic sign depicting Jews as rats, calling them "the real plague." The Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism believes one of the men belongs to the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement.





According to the ADL, this individual was photographed at a 2019 white power rally with Timothy Wilson, who was killed by federal agents last month during an attempted arrest over his alleged plot to bomb a Missouri hospital during the pandemic in order to attract attention to his white supremacist views.





A "Reopen Florida" protest scheduled for this weekend in Miami was organized by a leader of the neo-fascist street gang The Proud Boys, the Miami New Times reported this week.





Enrique Tarrio, a longtime Proud Boy, admitted to the New Times that he'd organized the rally, which he's advertised as being "against the Democrat-driven unconstitutional lockdown."





Members of the Proud Boys -- a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group originally founded by bigot Gavin McInnes -- have deep ties to a host of white nationalist and militia groups, and are best known for violently attacking their political opponents.





Proud Boys have also been spotted at anti-shutdown protests in Colorado, Nevada, Ohio and Michigan. At the rally in Lansing, Michigan, Proud Boys were allegedly among the attendees blocking ambulances from being able to reach a hospital.



