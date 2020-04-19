April 19, 2020
WHEN YOU'VE ALREADY BLAMED WOMEN, JEWS, AND THE CHINESE...
Social distancing harsh on Christians in Easter, too soft on Muslims in Ramadan, says Trump (New Arab, 19 April, 2020)
"I would say that there could be a difference," Trump said during his daily coronavirus press conference. "And we'll have to see what will happen. Because I've seen a great disparity in this country.""They go after Christian churches but they don't tend to go after mosques," he said.
...who's next Latinos or blacks?
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2020 6:41 AM