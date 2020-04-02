WHEN TASS TURNS AGAINST THE KREMLIN:

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News reporter John Roberts on Wednesday for asking about his administration's decision to disband the National Security Council's pandemic team prior to the coronavirus outbreak. [...]





Roberts called out Trump's false claim, noting that it was his administration which had disbanded the White House pandemic team created under the Obama administration.





"You have talked about the failings of the Obama administration in leaving you with empty shelves and no plans," Roberts said. "They have said you got rid of the pandemic office in the National Security Council-"





"We didn't do that," Trump interjected, pushing another false claim. "That turned out to be a false story."





"What are you, working for CNN?" Trump added.