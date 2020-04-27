WHEN RACISM TRUMPS MEDICINE:

The National Institutes of Health on Friday told EcoHealth Alliance, the study's sponsor for the past five years, that all future funding was cut. The agency also demanded that the New York-based research nonprofit stop spending the $369,819 remaining from its 2020 grant, according to emails obtained by POLITICO. [...]





Meanwhile, the NIH's strategic plan for studying the novel coronavirus, released Thursday, lays out four key priorities -- including understanding its origin and transmission, in line with the EcoHealth alliance's broader investigation of bat coronaviruses.