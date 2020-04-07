WHEN OBSEQUIOUSNESS IS THE SOLE JOB QUALIFIUCATION:





The Guam speech was the latest in a series of profound missteps by Modly, who has been acting secretary since November 2019, when Trump fired previous Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.





Spencer had resisted Trump's pardoning of a Navy SEAL who was accused of murdering an Islamic State captive and shooting civilians, and who was found guilty of mistreating the corpse of an enemy combatant.





The Trump administration viewed Modly as an administrator who would not oppose Trump's pardons and policies, including the president's diversion of billions of dollars in military funds to the administration's wall on the southern border.





But Modly quickly proved to be a controversial department head even before he alienated the crew of an aircraft carrier.





In particular, Modly has seemed out of touch as the Navy struggles to afford the scores of new ships it needs in the coming years in order to grow the fleet from today's 295 vessels to as many as 355.





Navy admirals have all but admitted that, with annual shipbuilding appropriations recently averaging around $20 billion, the fleet can't afford to grow to 355 front-line ships.





But Modly blithely insisted it should try growing to 435 ships, instead. That bigger fleet would include a staggering 390 manned vessels plus 45 large robotic ships.





Modly has not explained how the Navy would pay for the ships.



