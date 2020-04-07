WHEN DONALD QUACKS:

Dr. William Haseltine, a biologist renowned for his work in confronting the HIV/AIDS epidemic, fighting anthrax and advancing our knowledge of the human genome, told Fox News on Monday that an unproven drug treatment for the new coronavirus hyped by President Donald Trump was a "quack cure."





"It's sad to me that people are promoting that drug. We know already from studies at best it will have a very mild effect -- at very best," Haseltine told Fox News host Dana Perino about hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that Trump has repeatedly promoted against the advice given by Dr. Anthony Fauci.