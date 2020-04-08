WHAT HARM COULD IT DO?:

"There are side effects to hydroxychloroquine. It causes psychiatric symptoms, cardiac problems & a host of other bad side effects," Dr. Megan L. Ranney, an emergency physician at Brown University, told the New York Times this week. "People certainly have something to lose by taking it indiscriminately" Ranney added that while the drug could be effective, added that she had never seen an elected official talk up a specific drug in the way Trump has with Hydroxychloroquine.





Dr. Michael Ackerman, director of the Mayo Clinic's Windland Smith Rice Genetic Heart Rhythm Clinic, issued guidance at the end of March stating that several antimalarial drugs being used in coronavirus treatment, including hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine and HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, "all carry a known or possible risk of drug-induced ventricular arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death."





Ackerman told NBC News that it's irresponsible for politicians and even doctors and disease specialists to go on television and talk up the drug without even mentioning the side effects, which are rare, but severe.





A hospital in Nice, France, on Wednesday announced that it had stopped an experimental treatment for coronavirus using hydroxychloroquine on some patients due to a "major risk" to cardiac health.





Multiple Swedish hospitals, meanwhile, stopped a treatment involving chloroquine due to such side effects as cramps, loss of peripheral vision and heart-related issues.





Meanwhile, a study published earlier this week by BioRxiv showed that in mice, there was a severe risk of death when chloroquine (CQ) or hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was taken in combination with the anti-diabetic drug metformin.