WE'RE ALWAYS SURPRISED BY OUR OWN DECENCY:

Moshe Halbertal is heartened by leaders placing the well-being of their elderly above market solutions. But it's all mixed in, 'as usual with humans, with very dark aspects'

One other thing: There is something admirable about the global reaction [to the crisis]. Really admirable. And that's the prioritizing of life over the economy. Whether the response is right or wrong, even in terms of saving lives, is a different question. We don't know yet. But we do know the numbers, we know the patterns. And resisting leaving the weak and deserting the elderly, the vulnerable, is really an amazing moral moment.





It's all mixed in, as usual with humans, with very dark aspects. But it is really remarkable. In Jewish tradition, but not only Jewish tradition, what is the test of respecting human dignity? It is seeing humans not merely as instruments. That is why the relationship to the elderly is always an interesting, deep test of the respect for human dignity, because they don't have a function in many ways. It's as if they are superfluous.





And here the whole world stops in order to protect what seems to be superfluous, out of a deep, powerful moral standard. It's confronting the evil inclination to say evolution is almost on our side.





That's one of the most remarkable moments of human moral transcendence that is engulfing humanity as a whole now. It's really remarkable when you think about it.



