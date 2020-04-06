TURN OUT THE LIGHTS, THE POGROM'S OVER:





A University of North Florida poll asked registered Florida voters whether they would vote for Trump or the former vice president in November should Biden be the nominee. Biden earned 46% support, while the president had 40%.





The effort required for the GOP to just defend Texas means this is going to get real ugly. Deservedly.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 6, 2020 12:02 PM

