TOTALLY NOT A CULT:

The anti-malaria drug flogged over and over again by President Donald Trump as a coronavirus treatment didn't help veterans who got it, according to a new government-funded study.





The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed but was backed by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia, is the latest evidence that hydroxychloroquine is not the magic bullet that Trump and his allies suggested it was.





"In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19," the authors wrote.





In fact, the analysis of data from 368 patients at veterans hospitals found 28 percent of those who got it died--compared to 11 percent who received the standard treatment without the drug. And 22 percent of the patients who got hydroxychloroquine plus the antibiotic azithromycin died.