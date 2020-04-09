April 9, 2020
TOTALLY NOT A CULT:
MORE THAN 80 PERCENT SUPPORT NATIONAL STAY-AT-HOME ORDER BEING ISSUED: POLL (JAMES WALKER, 4/9/20, Newsweek)
The latest survey by Quinnipiac University found 81 percent of U.S. adults backed a national stay-at-home order, with 17 percent opposing the idea.Democratic voters and Independents were more likely to support the issuing of such an order, with 95 percent of Democrats and eight-in-ten Independents approving the idea.Republicans told pollsters that they backed the idea of a national stay-at-home order, with 68 percent supporting the idea and 31 percent saying they would oppose it.
That 15-20% range number pops up whenever you poll something sufficiently settled in American society--like allowing the Dreamers to stay, background check on guns, white supremacy, etc.--they are Donald's base.
