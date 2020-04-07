TOTALLY NOT A CULT:

You know the old saying: When you're a con artist who once ran a multi-level-marketing scheme that sold "vitamins," everything looks like a miracle drug.





Speaking of which, the president of the United States has some things to tell you about the medicine hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria and lupus... [...]





There are many questions surrounding the White House's obsession with hydroxychloroquine. Whether someone has a financial incentive for pushing it. (It's certainly possible, since he has at least some stake.) The extent to which it actually works (Fingers crossed!) Which TV doctor got the president so spun up on it? (Dr. Oz?)





Some of these are unanswerable. The Trump family's finances are still impossibly opaque. I have no relevant expertise in immunosuppressive pharmaceuticals. And performing forensic accounting on Trump's television habits would require access to the meta-data inside his super-DVR remote.





But I do, regrettably, know far too much about the career of Donald Trump. And his weeks long hydroxychloroquine song and dance is simply a redux of the pitch job that has served him so well for four decades: Sell the newest Trump-branded miracle scheme as hard as possible until it becomes completely untenable, the feds show up, or the next one bubbles up from the recesses of his frontal lobe.





You may or may not know about "Ideal Health."





Ideal Health was a multi-level-marketing company--that's the polite term for "pyramid scheme"--founded in the 1990s that sold personalized vitamin supplements based on the results of a urine test.