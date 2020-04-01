TO BE FAIR, DEVIN NUNES WOULD HAVE BEEN WORSE:

The possibility of a pandemic is a challenge Donald Trump is unqualified to handle as president. I remember how Trump sought to stoke fear and stigma during the 2014 Ebola epidemic. He called President Barack Obama a "dope" and "incompetent" and railed against the evidence-based response our administration put in place -- which quelled the crisis and saved hundreds of thousands of lives -- in favor of reactionary travel bans that would only have made things worse. He advocated abandoning exposed and infected American citizens rather than bringing them home for treatment.





Trump's demonstrated failures of judgment and his repeated rejection of science make him the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health challenge. [...]





Trump has blithely tweeted that "it will all work out well." Yet the steps he has taken as president have only weakened our capacity to respond.





Trump has rolled back much of the progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. He proposed draconian cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for International Development -- the very agencies we need to fight this outbreak and prevent future ones.





He dismissed the top White House official in charge of global health security and dismantled the entire team. And he has treated with utmost contempt institutions that facilitate international cooperation, thus undermining the global efforts that keep us safe from pandemics and biological attacks.





To be blunt, I am concerned that the Trump administration's shortsighted policies have left us unprepared for a dangerous epidemic that will come sooner or later.