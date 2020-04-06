TIME CAN'T BEGIN:





It is precisely now that the timelessness of a baseball game -- the only game without a clock -- would be a balm and a cure. What on a normal Friday night in June might be background noise would in this period of waiting become a place of absorption where we could focus intently on something other than the terror in the world.





Baseball is an escape, in a sense, but different in every way from the normal things we turn to when we want to numb ourselves. The sportswriter Thomas Boswell makes the case:





In contrast to the unwieldy world which we hold in common, baseball offers a kingdom built to scale. Its problems and questions are exactly our size. Here we may come when we feel a need for a rooted point of reference. In much the same way, we take a long hike or look for hard work when we suspect that what's bothering us is either too foolish or too serious to permit a solution. Baseball isn't necessarily an escape from reality, though it can be; it's merely one of our many refuges within the real where we try to create a sense of order on our own terms.





Reading this essay the other evening, as I prepared for an Opening Day that would pass without a game, it seemed to encapsulate why I, and surely many others, have taken this loss so hard.





Former MLB commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti wrote in his essay "The Green Fields of the Mind," "You count on it, rely on it to buffer the passage of time, to keep the memory of sunshine and high skies alive, and then just when the days are all twilight, when you need it most, it stops."





Giamatti meant the darkening evenings of late autumn, bleeding into winter. He might as well be talking about today. Though twilight comes later and later, spring doesn't feel quite itself without baseball.





In a line particularly poignant when read today, Boswell writes, "Baseball is always there when we want it -- seven days a week, seven months a year." Surely he never expected that Opening Day someday wouldn't come.