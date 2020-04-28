THEY'RE TRYING TO SAVE THE LAST RACIST:

[T]here are also far-right conspiracy theorists, white supremacists like Proud Boys and citizens' militia members at these protests. The exact number of each group that attends these protests is unknown, since police have not traditionally monitored these groups, but signs and symbols of far right groups have been seen at many of these protests across the country.





These protests risk spreading the virus and have disrupted traffic, potentially delaying ambulances. But as researchers of street gangs' and far-right groups' violence and recruitment, we believe these protests may become a way right-wingers expand the spread of anti-Semitic rhetoric and militant racism.





Proud Boys, and many other far-right activists, don't typically focus their concern on whether stores and businesses are open. They're usually more concerned about pro-white, pro-male rhetoric. They're attending these rallies as part of their longstanding search for any opportunity to make extremist groups look mainstream - and because they are always looking for potential recruits to further their cause.





While not all far-right groups agree on everything, many of them now subscribe to the idea that Western government is corrupt and its demise needs to be accelerated through a race war.





For far-right groups, almost any interaction is an opportunity to connect with people with social or economic insecurities or their children. [...]





President Donald Trump, a favorite of far-right activists, has tweeted encouragement to the protesters.