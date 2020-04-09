April 9, 2020
THEY'RE LEGIT IN THE BUBBLE!:
Warrant for journalists from Jerry Falwell Jr. came from Liberty University's own police (Sarah K. Burris, 4/08/20, Raw Story)
The Right's grip on reality is awfully tenuous.A right-wing commentator interviewed Jerry Falwell Jr. during his show Wednesday, where Falwell said that there were two arrest warrants open for reporters who came onto Liberty University's campus.Upon further examination of the warrant, the police officer who signed the warrant was Detective/Sgt. A.B. Wilkins 206 LUPD. The LUPD is not the Lynchburg Police Department nor is there a Sgt. or Detective A.B. Wilkins. It's the police department under the authority of Liberty University.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 9, 2020 2:21 PM