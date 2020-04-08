THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:

We certainly know that Palaeolithic people wore specialized cold-weather clothing, including a variety of fitted garments made from well-tanned pliable hides. A 24,000-year-old ivory figurine from southern Siberia, for example, depicts what seems to be an individual wearing a carefully tailored all-in-one fur suit. Evidence for a wolf-fur onesie? It's a possibility. Similarly ancient wolf bones have been found with distinctive cut marks, indicating that the animals were probably skinned for their fur.They may also have held symbolic significance. One skull, studied by Mietje, is interesting because it has a bit of mammoth bone wedged between its front teeth. The fragment must have been inserted into the animal's mouth after it died, suggesting human intervention, while other skulls sport conker-sized holes where their brains were removed. There were easier meals to be had than brain, so Mietje thinks these unusual relics are evidence that dogs held special significance. "I'm in favor of the active involvement of the Palaeolithic people," she says. "I think they actively started to collect these animals and then kept them, not just for their fur, but for rituals too."





It is, perhaps, easiest to imagine that humans chose the wolf, and that the wolf had no option but to go along with our plans. As a species, we like to think we are superior and separate from the animal kingdom, when really we're just animals too. Today, if we want a dog, we can just go out and get one, but it would be naive to presume that our ancestors followed the same thought process.





So an alternative theory proposes, not that humans chose wolves, but that wolves chose humans. Leftovers discarded by humans lured the wolves out of the shadows. The animals that were least afraid of us were the ones most likely to enter our campsites. As a result, they were better fed, healthier, and more likely to reproduce than warier pack members. The genes underpinning their more relaxed nature were passed between generations, and over time, the animals became progressively tamer. In this "self-domestication" scenario, humans were stooges. We didn't invite wolves in, but by being messy, we created an ecological niche they were only too happy to fill.





It's a possibility. Modern wolves are adaptable animals. In Canada, there are two types of wolf: "nomadic" wolves that follow the caribou around and "sedentary" wolves that tend to stay in one place. From time to time, their paths cross, but they don't really get on. They're like the Starks and the Lannisters, and will fight each other to protect what they consider to be their caribou. So maybe, 35,000 years ago there were one or more groups of migratory wolves that considered us to be their property. Instead of tracking caribou or reindeer, they followed us around, not because they wanted to eat us but because they benefited from the shared association.



