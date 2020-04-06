THERE IS NO YEMEN:

Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti is the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council and member of the AnsarAllah Political Bureau and stated on his Facebook page that "the liberation of Marib has become a matter of time".





Al-Bukhaiti also discussed allegations of the failed attempts of the Saudis in offering financial incentives in order to win over the tribes of Marib. "We salute Marib tribes for rejecting Saudi financial temptations, confirming that their blood is not for sale," he said.





He also advised people from Marib who have been fighting as mercenaries on behalf of the Saudi-led coalition to align themselves with the Houthi-allied Yemeni military, saying: "Those who polluted themselves with these funds, we call on them to correct their position in coordination with Mujahideen [the army and popular committees]."