THERE IS NO CHINA:

[I]f anybody wants to set the Chinese Communist Party's hair on fire, the easiest way to do that is to say something nice thing about Taiwan.





Taiwan's political status has recently been a sticking point for public health officials who wish to ingratiate themselves with China. Just this morning, the government of Taiwan found itself having to respond to a bizarre rant from the head of the World Health Organization (WHO). This comes less than two weeks after a top WHO official found himself in hot water for hanging up a Skype interview upon being asked about Taiwan and then calling Taiwan "China." Even the academics running the widely used Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracking website tied themselves in knots last month over Taiwan. (On the website's "country/region/sovereignty" list, only Taiwan is now stuck with the humiliation of an asterisk.) [...]





Some background: In 1972, as part of President Nixon's warming of relations with China, the United States first acknowledged the One China Policy--which holds that Taiwan is part of China. In 1978, President Carter severed formal U.S. ties with its ally Taiwan. The next year, to save the relationship, Congress passed and Carter signed into law the Taiwan Relations Act, which spelled out in more detail the nature of the U.S. relationship with Taiwan: It wouldn't be considered a fully independent, sovereign state, but the U.S. would still maintain a significant relationship with the "governing authorities on Taiwan." To this day, Taiwan and the United States do not have official embassies in each other's countries. As far as we know, the two countries' heads of states have not talked to each other directly since 1978 (Trump was not yet inaugurated at the time of his phone call with Tsai). [...]





There is a "strategic ambiguity" to the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, which is to say that the United States may or may not defend Taiwan if China invades. China cannot be sure that the United States will stay out of a conflict if it invades Taiwan, while Taiwan does not have a guarantee that the United States would intervene if it declares independence. President George W. Bush briefly ended the policy and gave a verbal commitment to Taiwan's defense in April 2001, but within three years, the ambiguous status quo had been restored.





This status quo must change. Its American supporters used to argue that the people of Taiwan identify themselves as Chinese and prefer the One China Policy and the idea of eventual reunification. This argument no longer holds water: The people of Taiwan increasingly identify themselves as Taiwanese, not Chinese. Less than one in ten of them support reunification now or eventually. Tsai's election in 2016 was a turning point in Asian politics, as she was the first candidate from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party to be elected--although she has moderated her party's stance on the issue.



