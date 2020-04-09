April 9, 2020
THEIR BELIEF THAT THE ECONOMY WILL SAVE DONALD IS CUTE:
How Hydroxychloroquine Became Conservative Media's Coronavirus Miracle Drug (Alex Shephard, Apr. 8th, 2020, New Republic)
The right's embrace of hydroxychloroquine points to a larger distrust of elite expertise, even in the midst of a crisis. The president, desperate to stem the damage of an outbreak that he personally exacerbated through negligence and denial, is consulting Fox News hosts and hucksters alongside the country's top experts. Conservative media is following his lead, while also assembling a narrative that can be used to defend the president down the line: that the president's opponents are suppressing a miracle drug in order to damage the country economically and the president politically.The drug's rapid rise, The Guardian's Julia Carrie Wong wrote, is "a distinctly modern tale of misinformation within a global information ecosystem beset by widespread uncertainty, fear, media fragmentation, and hyper-partisanship." Citing a tiny, flawed study in France, the right has touted hydroxychloroquine as a silver bullet. Fox News has claimed that it has a "100 percent cure rate," even though four of the 42 people treated with the drug in France died.The hydroxychloroquine phenomenon is the result of a perfect symbiosis between the president and his backers in the media. Trump himself is addicted to magical thinking and quick fixes, such as a wall to stop illegal immigration. The right wing, in turn, has long embraced quack medicine. In 2012, historian Rick Perlstein documented a "strategic alliance of snake-oil vendors and conservative true believers" that stretches back decades. The mailing lists that kicked off the country's postwar turn to the right were a mix of strident conservatism and direct-marketing schemes. In recent years, Ben Carson has hawked "glyconutrients" while Ben Shapiro talks up brain pills that help you focus for 10 hours "with no jitters or crash." The right-wing media is funded by sketchy cures being touted by sketchy merchants and is thus hard-wired to push dubious medical advice.The right also has a grudge against the scientific experts in academia and government, who are depicted as being part of a liberal ploy. Anything pushed by experts like Fauci must be cover for some sinister progressive effort to remake society.The fact that many of these figures--Trump, Hannity, and Ingraham foremost among them--spent months downplaying the virus is also driving them to push this unproven drug. The president's repeated claims that the virus was a "hoax" will be a feature of campaign ads all the way to November. By embracing a fringe "cure," conservatives are trying to outflank their critics and depict themselves as being more serious about treating the coronavirus than people who are urging restraint.Conservatives reacted with outrage when Twitter deleted tweets from Ingraham, Giuliani, and Charlie Kirk advocating for the use of the drug. Hannity and others on the right have tried to make Cuomo and Fauci into villains for withholding a potential lifesaver. For the president and his allies, the coronavirus is akin to a false flag, a deliberate effort by the left to destroy the economy and sink the president's reelection chances. The country could open for business if only the pesky experts and liberals could stop hating the president for one second.
The Trumpbots' hopes peaked with the economy propping Donald up and Bernie winning NH, despite the fact he remained historically unpopular and lost match-ups to even an avowed Socialist. So you can understand why they were so resistant to any threat to his future--like a pandemic--and now desperately embrace any quack remedy they can imagine as a way to try to go backwards in time. Sure, it's irresponsible and dangerous, but you can still pity them. This was after all the last stand of old white men in America and it's gone about as well as the Confederacy's.
