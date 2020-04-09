THEIR BELIEF THAT THE ECONOMY WILL SAVE DONALD IS CUTE:

The right's embrace of hydroxychloroquine points to a larger distrust of elite expertise, even in the midst of a crisis. The president, desperate to stem the damage of an outbreak that he personally exacerbated through negligence and denial, is consulting Fox News hosts and hucksters alongside the country's top experts. Conservative media is following his lead, while also assembling a narrative that can be used to defend the president down the line: that the president's opponents are suppressing a miracle drug in order to damage the country economically and the president politically.





The drug's rapid rise, The Guardian's Julia Carrie Wong wrote, is "a distinctly modern tale of misinformation within a global information ecosystem beset by widespread uncertainty, fear, media fragmentation, and hyper-partisanship." Citing a tiny, flawed study in France, the right has touted hydroxychloroquine as a silver bullet. Fox News has claimed that it has a "100 percent cure rate," even though four of the 42 people treated with the drug in France died.





The hydroxychloroquine phenomenon is the result of a perfect symbiosis between the president and his backers in the media. Trump himself is addicted to magical thinking and quick fixes, such as a wall to stop illegal immigration. The right wing, in turn, has long embraced quack medicine. In 2012, historian Rick Perlstein documented a "strategic alliance of snake-oil vendors and conservative true believers" that stretches back decades. The mailing lists that kicked off the country's postwar turn to the right were a mix of strident conservatism and direct-marketing schemes. In recent years, Ben Carson has hawked "glyconutrients" while Ben Shapiro talks up brain pills that help you focus for 10 hours "with no jitters or crash." The right-wing media is funded by sketchy cures being touted by sketchy merchants and is thus hard-wired to push dubious medical advice.





The right also has a grudge against the scientific experts in academia and government, who are depicted as being part of a liberal ploy. Anything pushed by experts like Fauci must be cover for some sinister progressive effort to remake society.





The fact that many of these figures--Trump, Hannity, and Ingraham foremost among them--spent months downplaying the virus is also driving them to push this unproven drug. The president's repeated claims that the virus was a "hoax" will be a feature of campaign ads all the way to November. By embracing a fringe "cure," conservatives are trying to outflank their critics and depict themselves as being more serious about treating the coronavirus than people who are urging restraint.



