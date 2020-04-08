THE WORLD MAGGIE MADE (profanity alert):

Her deep understanding of middle- and working-class social aspiration, revolutionary in the placidly entitled world of Conservative Party politics, is what kept her in power for so long, and is also her greatest legacy. She figured out that the labor movement, conservatism's traditional radical foe, had itself become conservative: it wanted too many things to stay the same. Arthur Scargill, the militant leader of the National Union of Mineworkers, said that his members' strike was taken in defense of the right of their sons and grandsons to go down the mine. Almost two decades earlier, Mrs. Thatcher, then a young M.P., had said that if she were "given a choice" she would not send her son down a pit. It was perilous and unhealthy: in 1967, three miners were killed a week. The important word there is "choice," something exercised, in 1993, by the same Arthur Scargill, when he tried to buy a London council flat (the equivalent of public housing), under a right-to-buy policy that Mrs. Thatcher pioneered in the early nineteen-eighties. [...]





The scientist surrounded herself with intelligent men (Nigel Lawson, Geoffrey Howe, Keith Joseph, Douglas Hurd), and approached Britain's manifold woes at the start of the nineteen-eighties with an unsentimental willingness to push experiment to the edge of cruelty. Britain was teetering: the figures still astonish. Interest rates in 1979 reached seventeen per cent and inflation a staggering eighteen per cent. Nationalized industries were sluggish and fabulously costly to the taxpayer. British Leyland, the automotive conglomerate that included Jaguar, Triumph, and Austin Rover, was producing comically dreadful cars and had consumed about two hundred million pounds a year in government subsidies. Many of these companies approached customer satisfaction like the proprietor in the Monty Python cheese-shop sketch: "Normally, sir, yes, but today the van broke down." Moore, in one of his footnotes, remembers trying to get a phone installed in 1981, and being told by British Telecom that it would take six months, owing to a "shortage of numbers." As Howe, Thatcher's first Chancellor of the Exchequer, noted in his budget speech of June, 1979, Britain's share of world trade in 1954 had been equal to that of France and Germany combined. Now the French and German share was three times bigger than Britain's.





Controlling expenditure and the money supply was part hypothesis (Thatcher's fabled monetarism, which she got from Milton Friedman) and part common sense: uncontrolled inflation, like religion, poisons everything. A system that was increasing miners' pay by nearly ten per cent a year was clearly unsustainable. Since many of the major industries (including railways, coal, telecommunications, and a good chunk of automobile production) were nationalized, the government was effectively acting as a giant employer. But since many weren't profitable, it was also acting as a giant bank. The country had apparently wandered into the worst of two worlds: nationalization of the means of production (largely achieved by Clement Attlee's postwar Labour government) could offer no magical respite from the market--which had decided, for instance, that it didn't want badly made British cars--and so it simply insured that capitalism was being done poorly. As a remedy, Thatcher and her ministers embarked on a campaign of privatization, releasing British Gas, British Airways, British Telecom, BP, and British Leyland from government control.







