THE WHOLE ENCHILADA:

For Christians, this is the World Series, the crescendo of the symphony, the climax of the play. This is what we've been sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for all year. But this year: nothing. The game is canceled in its final inning. The horn section left in the middle of the concerto. The theater caught fire in the third act.





As a priest, this feels incredibly unsatisfying. Sure, we'll livestream services. The Word will be proclaimed. But it isn't the same. Something is clearly lost.





And yet, the solid fact remains that Christians do not make Easter through our worship and our calendar. Jesus rose from the dead, and even if it were never acknowledged en masse, it would remain the fixed point around which time itself turns. The truth of the Resurrection is wild and free. It possesses us more than we could ever possess it and rolls on happily with no need of us, never bending to our opinions of it. If the claims of Christianity are true, they are true with or without me. On any given day, my ardent belief or deep skepticism doesn't alter reality one hair's breadth.





Believers and skeptics alike often approach the Christian story as if its chief value is personal, subjective, and self-expressive. We come to faith primarily for how it comforts us or helps us cope or lends a sense of belonging. However subtly, we reduce the Resurrection to a symbol or a metaphor. Easter is merely an inspirational tradition, a celebration of rebirth and new life that calls us to the best version of ourselves and helps give meaning to our lives.





But the actualities that we now face in a global pandemic--the overwhelmed hospitals and morgues, the collapsing global economy, and the terrifying fragility of our lives--ought to put an end to any sentimentality about the Resurrection. To borrow the words of Flannery O'Connor, "If it's a symbol, to hell with it."