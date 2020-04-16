April 16, 2020
THE UR'S APPROVAL NEVER MATTERED:
KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE PUT ON HOLD AS FEDERAL JUDGE RULES U.S. GOVERNMENT ILLEGALLY ISSUED PERMIT (JEFFERY MARTIN, 4/15/20, Newsweek)
Montana Chief District Judge Brian Morris ruled Wednesday that the construction permit obtained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (COE) for a section of the Keystone XL Pipeline was invalid on the grounds that allowing the construction could potentially harm the environment.According to the ruling, the COE failed to properly ascertain the effect of the pipeline on the surrounding areas including waterways, communities and animals in the areas. This decision invalidates Nationwide Permit 12, which allows the COE to build pipelines across waterways nationwide.
President Obama could have scored easy political points by getting out of the way of the project and letting all the legal problems guarantee it would never be built.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 16, 2020 12:00 AM