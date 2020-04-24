April 24, 2020

THE TRUMP BRAND (profanity alert):

HHS SPOKESMAN MICHAEL CAPUTO FACES CALLS FOR HIS FIRING AFTER 'RACIST' TWEETS ABOUT CHINA UNEARTHED, SAYS 'I DON'T CARE' (BRENDAN COLE, 4/24/20, Newsweek)

His comments sparked anger on social media, with Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tweeting: "Racism is absolutely disqualifying and sends a terrible message. This Trump spokesperson should be fired immediately."

Disqualifying?  Racism is literally the only requirement for Trumpists.

