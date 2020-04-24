April 24, 2020
THE TRUMP BRAND (profanity alert):
HHS SPOKESMAN MICHAEL CAPUTO FACES CALLS FOR HIS FIRING AFTER 'RACIST' TWEETS ABOUT CHINA UNEARTHED, SAYS 'I DON'T CARE' (BRENDAN COLE, 4/24/20, Newsweek)
His comments sparked anger on social media, with Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tweeting: "Racism is absolutely disqualifying and sends a terrible message. This Trump spokesperson should be fired immediately."
Disqualifying? Racism is literally the only requirement for Trumpists.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 24, 2020 8:15 AM