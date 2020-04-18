THE TRUMP BRAND:





On Friday, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld argued that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had wrongly tarred protesters who've accused her of being a Nazi by pointing out that they carried signs with swastikas on them during protests in Lansing this week. Gutfeld denied that any of the protesters were Nazis.





Some of the protesters carried signs likening Whitmer to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Others waved Confederate flags, many were armed, and some held Trump 2020 signs. The symbol of the Confederacy, which fought to preserve slavery and white supremacy, is often carried and displayed by today's white supremacists.