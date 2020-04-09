April 9, 2020
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Publisher of hydroxychloroquine study touted by Trump says the research didn't meet its standards (Elizabeth Cohen and Dr. Minali Nigam, April 9, 2020, CNN)
[T]he medical society that published that French research has issued a statement saying the study "does not meet the Society's expected standard."Dr. Kevin Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York City, gave an even more pointed assessment of the French research."The study was a complete failure," he said."It was pathetic," added Art Caplan, head of the division of medical ethics at the New York University School of Medicine.
