April 7, 2020
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Trump's new press secretary has a history of defending Islamophobia (Ali Harb, 7 April 2020, Middle East Eye)
To be fair, she's not just a racist and an Islamophobe; she's also a birther and a coronavirus-truther.At a 2014 Fox Business panel, Kayleigh McEnany was all smiles. Sitting next to her was Gavin McInnes, the co-founder of the white nationalist group Proud Boys. Her smiles persisted even as he said that Muslims are genetically inferior because of "inbreeding". [...]Siding with a self-avowed white supremacist has not been the only instance that McEnany has made anti-Muslim pronouncements.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 7, 2020 6:48 PM