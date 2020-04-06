THE TRUMP BRAND:

April 6, 2020
SCV: Gov. Tate Reeves Proclaimed 'Confederate Heritage Month' on April 3 (Donna Ladd, April 5, 2020, Jackson Free Press)
#As coronavirus spiked across the state, the Mississippi Sons of Confederate Veterans posted a copy of an April 3 state proclamation naming this month as "Confederate Heritage Month." Gov. Tate Reeves apparently signed the proclamation two days after he did an about-face and issued a statewide shelter-at-home order due to rising COVID-19 infections in Mississippi.#"God bless the Confederate Soldier. He shall never be forgotten. Deo Vindice!" the Mississippi SCV's April 3 Facebook post read about the proclamation. "Deo Vindice," Latin for "Under God as our Vindicator," appeared on the official seal of the Confederacy and was the Confederacy's motto.
How about making May Bund month?
