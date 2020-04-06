THE TRUMP BRAND:

#As coronavirus spiked across the state, the Mississippi Sons of Confederate Veterans posted a copy of an April 3 state proclamation naming this month as "Confederate Heritage Month." Gov. Tate Reeves apparently signed the proclamation two days after he did an about-face and issued a statewide shelter-at-home order due to rising COVID-19 infections in Mississippi.





#"God bless the Confederate Soldier. He shall never be forgotten. Deo Vindice!" the Mississippi SCV's April 3 Facebook post read about the proclamation. "Deo Vindice," Latin for "Under God as our Vindicator," appeared on the official seal of the Confederacy and was the Confederacy's motto.