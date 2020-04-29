April 29, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump erupts at campaign manager as reelection stress overflows (Jeremy Diamond, April 29, 2020, CNN)
As he huddled with advisers on Friday evening, President Donald Trump was still fuming over his sliding poll numbers and the onslaught of criticism he was facing for suggesting a day earlier that ingesting disinfectant might prove effective against coronavirus.Within moments, the President was shouting -- not at the aides in the room, but into the phone -- at his campaign manager Brad Parscale, three people familiar with the matter told CNN. Shifting the blame away from himself, Trump berated Parscale for a recent spate of damaging poll numbers, even at one point threatening to sue Parscale.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 29, 2020 5:22 PM