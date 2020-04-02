THE SUN RISE IS NEWS IN THE BUBBLE:

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has finally caught up to most of America.





In a news conference on Wednesday, he issued a statewide shelter-in-place order to stop the spread of coronavirus -- well after 33 states plus Washington DC had already done so. He said he issued the order due to projections showing that Georgia's hospitals could be at capacity by late April if current social distancing measures remained in place, reported Business Insider's Kayla Epstein.





But he also said that a key part of his decision was that "we didn't know ... until the last 24 hours" that asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus could infect other people, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had just announced that "individuals can be infected and begin to spread coronavirus earlier than previously thought, even if they had no symptoms."





"From a public health standpoint, this is a revelation and a game-changer," Kemp said.