THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

Donald Trump's coronavirus wartime orders repeatedly have managed to contradict himself and just about every governor, mayor and medical officer over these long weeks of disease and lockdown. And they have created another conflict front this week: health coverage in a time of emergency for the uninsured.





What the rest of his government and private insurers were preparing was a special enrollment in the Obamacare exchanges to handle the 20 million who have been kicked off the Affordable Care Act and, now, for the millions who are losing their jobs -- and therefore their employer-paid health care.





But doing anything under the name of Obamacare must have been so noxious to Trump that instead he is making this a new direct government payment. In other words, rather than push some of the cost of coronavirus treatments, not tests, to private insurers, he intends to cover the costs under money from the recently passed aid bill as if the uninsured were enrolled fully in state Medicaid programs.





Someone at the White House should call Bernie Sanders. Isn't this Medicare for All? The difference is that it won't use the name Obama anywhere.